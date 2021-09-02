Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $49 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.74 million.

Shares of LMNR stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,692. The company has a market capitalization of $287.38 million, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.03. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,893 shares of company stock worth $124,804. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.