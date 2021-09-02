Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Decreased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $313.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.69. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.