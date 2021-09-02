LiquidApps Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $22,374.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00061793 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

