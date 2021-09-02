Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report $95.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.50 million. Livent posted sales of $72.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $385.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $388.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $436.55 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.65. 3,524,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. Livent has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Livent by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 582,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

