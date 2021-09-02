Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup raised their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.58.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.49 on Monday. Livent has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -283.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Livent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

