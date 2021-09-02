Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $102,261,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.42. 7,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,000. The company has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

