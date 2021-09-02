London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,076 ($105.51) and last traded at GBX 8,062 ($105.33). Approximately 343,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 727,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,956 ($103.95).

LSEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,817.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £40.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.