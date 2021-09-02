Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Short Interest Up 13.7% in August

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,100,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 30,870,000 shares. Approximately 31.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:RIDE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 29,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,325,256. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after buying an additional 1,679,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after buying an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after buying an additional 204,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after buying an additional 2,565,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,026,558 shares during the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.