Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 303,021 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 1,275.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,021 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LU. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $42,889,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lufax by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after buying an additional 2,587,817 shares in the last quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $21,511,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lufax by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,287,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after buying an additional 1,244,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 675,944 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

