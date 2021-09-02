Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $54.65 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

