Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $413.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

