Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481,779 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 513,318 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 32.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,011,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,997. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

