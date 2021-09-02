Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.7% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.29.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $134.61 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $137.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

