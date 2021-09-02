Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,726 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 373.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PROG worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $156,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 531.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,301,000 after acquiring an additional 861,388 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 347.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 855,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 68.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,861,000 after acquiring an additional 592,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.