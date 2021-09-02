LSV Asset Management Has $1.91 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $157.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.