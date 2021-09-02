LSV Asset Management Has $4.30 Million Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,815 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $496,439.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,097 shares of company stock worth $792,455 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

