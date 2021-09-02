LSV Asset Management Purchases 40,561 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 3,687.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,661 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,561 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 586,636 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,877 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 187,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 104,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

