LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,436 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.06% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 185.72, a current ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.98.

ACR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.