LSV Asset Management Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 424,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $9.27 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

