LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

