Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 7,912 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VIAV stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 76,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,455. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

