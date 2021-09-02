Lympo Market Token Reaches Market Cap of $9.90 Million (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $9.90 million and $1.13 million worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00065281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00136212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00156753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.03 or 0.07595110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,196.13 or 1.00379697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.08 or 0.00800064 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

