Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 29th total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.