Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 29th total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.83.
About Lynas Rare Earths
