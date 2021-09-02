Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.260 EPS.

M stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

