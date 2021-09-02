Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 11,605 Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 523,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

LCAAU traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,894. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.