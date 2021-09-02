Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEACU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,592. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

