Magnetar Financial LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIIXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $117,000.

Gores Holdings VIII stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 27,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,701. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

