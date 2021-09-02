Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 502,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of New Senior Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,013 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,717 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,619,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 950,583 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,806,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 1,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $740.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Senior Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

