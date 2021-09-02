Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $64,239,359.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,348,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,125,784 shares of company stock worth $3,510,419,340. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.93. 42,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.