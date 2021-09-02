Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $3.83 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,501,000 after acquiring an additional 47,665 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 96,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,464,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $5.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $422.61. 6,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,067. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.23. The firm has a market cap of $398.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

