Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.51

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 10344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67,856 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 223,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 192,394 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.