Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free ash flow. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt and solid liquidity. But similar to other upstream energy names, lower commodity prices in 2020 dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk toward a single region and no hedge protection are the other negatives in the Magnolia story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of MGY opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

