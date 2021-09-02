Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $444,000 Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 507.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAN stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

