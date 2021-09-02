Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.00. 191,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,010,196. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

