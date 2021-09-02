Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY remained flat at $$86.23 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.