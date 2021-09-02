Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.73. 3,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,609. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $60.29 and a one year high of $79.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

