Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of StoneCastle Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 65,474 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

BANX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,434. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%.

In other news, Director Karen Reidy acquired 11,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,177.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,267 shares of company stock valued at $288,018. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.