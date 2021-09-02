Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDI. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

TSE:MDI traded up C$1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,162. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$755.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.12.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$128.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.6376178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.