Malcolm Peter Maginnis Sells 4,253 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $99.46. 94,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

