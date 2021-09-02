Maple Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $498,220.00 (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Maple has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $13.66 or 0.00028114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $498,220.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

