Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.37 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

