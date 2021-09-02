Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 486.3% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $470,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 135,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 82,855 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

