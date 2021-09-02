Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 167.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRO opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.