Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

NASDAQ MRVI traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $60.14. 48,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,273. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

