Mark S. Ordan Sells 95,000 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MD opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after acquiring an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $15,254,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 588,474 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

