Mark S. Ordan Sells 95,000 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MD opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
