Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.66 Million

Analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to announce sales of $21.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.53 million and the highest is $21.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $87.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18).

MKFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 1,158,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,325. Markforged has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged

