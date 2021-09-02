Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $381.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

