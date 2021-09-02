Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,171. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $876,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

