MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,832. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.