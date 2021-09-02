Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

NYSE:MA opened at $349.57 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $344.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

